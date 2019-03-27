Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford J.Jr. DRAKE. View Sign

DRAKE, Clifford J. Jr. (Age 81) Clifford J. Drake Jr. died unexpectedly March 22, 2019, at age 81 from complications after surgery. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Cliff was born January 13, 1938, in Moose River, Maine, to Clifford J. Drake Sr. and Beatrice F. (Bonnell) Drake (both deceased). He grew up in Stratton, Maine and graduated from Stratton School in 1956. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served from 1957 to 1961. In 1961 he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served in Vietnam earning a Bronze Star for meritorious service and given a Purple Heart for wounds received in action. He continued to serve until he retired in 1981. Clifford and his wife Betty then moved to Spokane, Washington. He attended Spokane Community College until starting a second career as an electronics technician. Throughout his life he enjoyed outdoors activities, and especially camping and fishing. He was often found building models or tinkering with mechanical or electrical things. In his retirement years he volunteered for Spokane Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), and supported the s and National Museum of the U.S. Army. Clifford is predeceased by his sister Glena Forsten and is survived by his wife of 58 years Betty Drake; his brother F. Gordon Drake; two sons, Charles Drake and Jeffrey Drake; grandchildren Charles Trent, Vince Drake, Derek Drake, James Schuler, Toddeanna Hobbs, and Selina Drake; and numerous great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28th, 2pm until 5pm at Ball & Dodd with Funeral Services Friday the 29th at 10 am. Private interment Evergreen Cemetery Priest River, ID.

DRAKE, Clifford J. Jr. (Age 81) Clifford J. Drake Jr. died unexpectedly March 22, 2019, at age 81 from complications after surgery. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Cliff was born January 13, 1938, in Moose River, Maine, to Clifford J. Drake Sr. and Beatrice F. (Bonnell) Drake (both deceased). He grew up in Stratton, Maine and graduated from Stratton School in 1956. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served from 1957 to 1961. In 1961 he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served in Vietnam earning a Bronze Star for meritorious service and given a Purple Heart for wounds received in action. He continued to serve until he retired in 1981. Clifford and his wife Betty then moved to Spokane, Washington. He attended Spokane Community College until starting a second career as an electronics technician. Throughout his life he enjoyed outdoors activities, and especially camping and fishing. He was often found building models or tinkering with mechanical or electrical things. In his retirement years he volunteered for Spokane Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), and supported the s and National Museum of the U.S. Army. Clifford is predeceased by his sister Glena Forsten and is survived by his wife of 58 years Betty Drake; his brother F. Gordon Drake; two sons, Charles Drake and Jeffrey Drake; grandchildren Charles Trent, Vince Drake, Derek Drake, James Schuler, Toddeanna Hobbs, and Selina Drake; and numerous great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28th, 2pm until 5pm at Ball & Dodd with Funeral Services Friday the 29th at 10 am. Private interment Evergreen Cemetery Priest River, ID. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.