DRAKE, Clifford J. Jr. (Age 81) Clifford J. Drake Jr. died unexpectedly March 22, 2019, at age 81 from complications after surgery. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Cliff was born January 13, 1938, in Moose River, Maine, to Clifford J. Drake Sr. and Beatrice F. (Bonnell) Drake (both deceased). He grew up in Stratton, Maine and graduated from Stratton School in 1956. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served from 1957 to 1961. In 1961 he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served in Vietnam earning a Bronze Star for meritorious service and given a Purple Heart for wounds received in action. He continued to serve until he retired in 1981. Clifford and his wife Betty then moved to Spokane, Washington. He attended Spokane Community College until starting a second career as an electronics technician. Throughout his life he enjoyed outdoors activities, and especially camping and fishing. He was often found building models or tinkering with mechanical or electrical things. In his retirement years he volunteered for Spokane Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), and supported the s and National Museum of the U.S. Army. Clifford is predeceased by his sister Glena Forsten and is survived by his wife of 58 years Betty Drake; his brother F. Gordon Drake; two sons, Charles Drake and Jeffrey Drake; grandchildren Charles Trent, Vince Drake, Derek Drake, James Schuler, Toddeanna Hobbs, and Selina Drake; and numerous great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28th, 2pm until 5pm at Ball & Dodd with Funeral Services Friday the 29th at 10 am. Private interment Evergreen Cemetery Priest River, ID.