Service Information
Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney
1632 W 1st St.
Cheney , WA 99004
(509)-235-2992
Memorial service
2:00 PM
Cheney Congregational Church
423 N 6th St
Cheney , WA

TIEDT, Clifford Lee "Cliff" Lifelong Cheney resident Clifford Lee (Cliff) Tiedt passed away at his home on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the age of 63 from brain cancer. Cliff was born on April 20, 1956, in Spokane, WA to Orval and Gabriella (Pat) Tiedt. He received his AA degree in horticulture from Spokane Falls Community College and BA in music from Eastern Washington University. He has worked and practiced in a variety of fields including floral and nursery business, music ministry, massage therapy, para-educator and health aide for the Cheney School District. On July 24, 1993, he married Jane Anne Green of Monticello, IA. They raised two sons, Logan and Tyler. Cliff was preceded in death by his mother, Gabriella (Pat). He is survived by his wife Jane; two sons, Logan and Tyler; his father Orval; brother Bradford; sixteen nieces and nephews, and many cousins, friends, family and coworkers too numerous to list but not forgotten. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Monday, September 23rd, 2019 at 2 pm at the Cheney Congregational Church (423 N. 6th St., Cheney). Memorial contributions may be made to the Cheney High School Alumni Association for a performing arts scholarship in memory of Clifford Tiedt. Send to: CHSAA, c/o Bob Crabb, 507 E Cooper Ln, Colbert, WA 99005. CHENEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, CHENEY, WA. Online guest book at

