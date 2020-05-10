Clifford Leslie CHADWELL
CHADWELL, Clifford Leslie (Age 71) July 9, 1948 - February 13, 2020 Clifford Chadwell was born to Ann and Jack Chadwell on July 9th, 1948. He grew up with two brothers, one sister and his dog Tramp. Cliff joined the Navy in 1966 and served in the Vietnam War which later resulted in his diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis that he battled for the rest of his life. Cliff's soul mate and wife, Tania Chadwell, was married to him for 21 years. He also had four children, Bengy, Joseph, Sumiko and Kiyomi, who blessed him with many grandchildren that he took absolute pride in. Cliff enjoyed coaching soccer to his boys, spoiling his girls, camping, kisses from his nurses, fishing, toking, telling stories, joking, the Seahawks, Zags and Sounders. But his favorite thing to do was listen to music with Tania in the car.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
h my gosh Cliff! You are such an inspiration! No matter what- you always had such a genuine smile! I was one of the volunteers that came on the first Saturday of the month and I always enjoyed seeing you. God bless your wife and children! Also, God bless all the nurses and staff that loved you! Rest In Peace my friend!❤
Pam
Friend
May 10, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Washington State
