CHADWELL, Clifford Leslie (Age 71) July 9, 1948 - February 13, 2020 Clifford Chadwell was born to Ann and Jack Chadwell on July 9th, 1948. He grew up with two brothers, one sister and his dog Tramp. Cliff joined the Navy in 1966 and served in the Vietnam War which later resulted in his diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis that he battled for the rest of his life. Cliff's soul mate and wife, Tania Chadwell, was married to him for 21 years. He also had four children, Bengy, Joseph, Sumiko and Kiyomi, who blessed him with many grandchildren that he took absolute pride in. Cliff enjoyed coaching soccer to his boys, spoiling his girls, camping, kisses from his nurses, fishing, toking, telling stories, joking, the Seahawks, Zags and Sounders. But his favorite thing to do was listen to music with Tania in the car.



