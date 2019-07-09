Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Russell "Russ" LEACH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEACH, Clifford Russell 1933 to 2019 Clifford Russell Leach "Russ" was born on February 7th, 1933. He was one of 5 children and grew up in North Dakota, later moving to Ismay, Montana with his family as a teenager. After high school Russ served four years in the Air Force and later in the reserves, achieving the rank of Captain as a pilot flying planes, jets and mostly helicopters. After his service in the military, Russ married Pearl Thielen, the love of his life. He went on to college on the GI bill acquiring his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine at Washington State University in 1965. He and Pearl then moved back to Miles City, Montana where he spent his career as a Veterinarian. Russ and Pearl raised their family there. In 2006 they moved to Spokane to be closer to family. He is survived by his wife Pearl, his four children: Morgan Leach (Mindy) Kevin Leach, Gina Drummond (Tim) and Jordan Leach (Karen) as well as grandchildren (Braden, Micah, Jesse, Jake, Stephanie, and step grandchildren Jake, Sam and Gabe). He is also survived by his sister Lola Farley (Dean) his brother Gale Leach, as well as many nieces and nephews. Russ will be remembered as hard working, good natured, forgiving, generous and wise. He knew how to appreciate what he had and his family meant everything to him as he did to them. He will be greatly missed. We would like to thank Hospice of Spokane for their loving care. Services will be held on Friday, July 12th at 2:00 at St. Francis of Assisi Church: 1104 W Heroy. In lieu of flowers, memorials gifts may be made to the .

