Clifford W. SCOTT
SCOTT, Clifford Walter (Age 89) July 4, 1931 - October 22, 2020 Clifford Walter Scott also known as Scotty and Cliff Scott, went to be with the Lord and reunited with his deceased mother and father and the love of his life. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 22nd, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. His health had been declining for months due to heart problems and aging. Clifford was born on July 4, 1931, in Los Angeles, California, although he spent most of his life in Spokane and the surrounding area. He loved to hunt and fish and go river rafting. He was a journeyman electrician during his income making years and worked on many national monuments like Grand Coulee Dam, Boundary Dam and the Alaskan pipeline. Clifford said that the Alaskan Pipeline was the most gargantuan project that he had ever encountered and he was blessed to be a part of its creation. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War and was honored at our nations capital in Washington, D.C., and was awarded an "Ambassador for Peace Medal." Clifford is survived by his four loving children and four wonderful sisters along with their huge family tribe, he will be missed by many. Funeral services will be held in the spring of 2021 according to his wishes at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake. Another posting will be run to notify the date and time so you may celebrate his life with us.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 1, 2020.
