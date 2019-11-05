Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford W. WEXLER Jr.. View Sign Service Information Kimball Funeral Home 905 S Grand Ave Pullman , WA 99163 (509)-334-3303 Send Flowers Obituary

WEXLER, Clifford Wayne, Jr. Clifford Wayne Wexler Jr., 78, of Pullman, passed away October 31, 2019 at the Robville Adult Family Home in Pullman, WA. Clifford Wayne Wexler Jr. was born on May 9th, 1941 in Colfax WA to Clifford Wayne Wexler Sr. and Eileen Lugar Wexler. Brothers are Fred Hugh Wexler II and Kenneth Christian Wexler. Wayne attended Pullman Public School, graduating from PHS in 1959. He attended WSU for his freshman year. After receiving an appointment from US. Congresswoman Catherine May, to the US. Naval Academy, Wayne left for Annapolis, MD in June of 1960. He graduated from the Academy in June of 1964. After graduation he completed his Naval Flight Training in Pensacola, FL. In March of 1967 he was deployed with the Patrol Squadron 42 (Neptunes) and was stationed in Saigon Viet Nam. He served with honor as a pilot. Twelve planes left to fight the good fight but only seven returned during this deployment. It was a sacrifice Wayne never forgot. In1968 he was again deployed to Viet Nam, this time at Cam Ranh Bay. After the overseas deployments he used his skills as a pilot and became a flight instructor stationed at Whidbey Island in Washington State. Wayne was always proud of his Navy years and so grateful that he had that opportunity to serve his country. In 1969 Wayne returned to civilian life and his hometown. He worked on the family farm until 1970 when he began his long Banking career. His first bank was Bank of Pullman and then in 1973 he moved to Farmington State Bank continued with the bank for thirty years. Serving as the Bank president for many years. He enjoyed his years commuting to Farmington from Pullman. He made many friends in Farmington and helped numerous people with their finances. On May 8th, 1971, Wayne married Nancy Downen, of Pullman at the Simpson United Methodist Church. They made their home in Pullman until Wayne's death in October. They welcomed their first child Jennifer Lynn in 1972, followed by two sons, Jeremy Lance in 1975 and Jason Leland in 1977. They have been blessed with two grandsons, Lukas Finn 2005 and Milo Reece 2008. A stepson Ryan Anthony was welcomed into the family in 2006. Wayne was predeceased by a premature grandson, Bjorn Michael. Wayne retired from banking in 2003. He became an active member of the Maynard-Price American Legion Post 52, where he served in many capacities including post Commander. He was a member of the Lions Club, and an active supporter of WSU athletics and served as president of the Whitman County Cougar Club. He followed WSU football, volleyball, mens and womens basketball, track and baseball. Wayne was a track official for the Pullman Comets Track Club and Pullman High School working with Mike and Sue Hinz for many years. Wayne was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Wayne is survived by his wife, Nancy Downen Wexler, daughter Jennifer Krall (Tony), sons Jeremy (Dita) and Jason (Amanda). Also grandsons Lukas, Milo and Ryan. Brother Fred and Brother and Sister in law, Robert and Connie Downen. Also many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Cliff and Eileen Wexler and his brother Kenny Wexler. He was well known for his integrity, fondly as a loveable curmudgeon, He enjoyed golf and his weekly poker game with his buddies and as a strong conservative who liked watching Fox News. Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pullman on November 8th at 11:00 am. Pastor Wesley Howell presiding. The family will greet friends at a visitation on Thursday, November 7th from 3-6 pm at Kimball Funeral Home, Pullman, WA. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Coach Michael Hinz, for the Comets Track Club or the Pullman High School Track Program, Trinity Lutheran Church or the Regional Theatre of the Palouse. Thanks to the many dear friends who have helped and supported Nancy and the family during these difficult months. They would also like to thank Rob and Carol Ndambuki at Robville Homes and Elizabeth his loving caregiver. Online condolences may be sent to

