Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Warren ATKESON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ATKESON, Clifford Warren Cliff was born June 23, 1939 in Denver, Colorado. He went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2019. He spent his youth in Nebraska. After his high school graduation in McCook, Nebraska, he joined the Navy where he served for 20 years. He was stationed at Potomac River Naval Air Station, Maryland when he met his future wife, Belva Thompson. They were married on April 29, 1961. They were married for 58 years. While in the Navy, he served on the East and West coast and during that time was stationed aboard several aircraft carriers. In 1977, he retired from the Navy and moved to Idaho and went to work for the Bonner County Sheriff's Department as a dispatcher than as a correction officer from 1978 to 1992. He then retired and spent his winters in Baja, Mexico until 2018. He is survived by his wife, Belva Atkeon, three daughters and one son. Dale Sample (Ned), Belva Jane (Bob), Janet Grachal (Bruce), and Jeff Atkeson (Rhonnie), four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a brother, Rodger Atkeson (Linda) of Nebraska, a sister, Alice Barboza (Marcello) of Texas and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Dorothy Atkeson. His hobbies were wood working, silver smithing, painting in water colors and playing darts. A Memorial Service will be held at Starr Road Baptist Church at 4720 N. Starr Road, Otis Orchard, Washington on July 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Inurnment will take place at 1:30 pm, on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Washington State Veterans Cemetery: 21702 W. Espanola Rd, Medical Lake, WA 99022. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Cliff's name to . Please visit Cliff's online memorial at

ATKESON, Clifford Warren Cliff was born June 23, 1939 in Denver, Colorado. He went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2019. He spent his youth in Nebraska. After his high school graduation in McCook, Nebraska, he joined the Navy where he served for 20 years. He was stationed at Potomac River Naval Air Station, Maryland when he met his future wife, Belva Thompson. They were married on April 29, 1961. They were married for 58 years. While in the Navy, he served on the East and West coast and during that time was stationed aboard several aircraft carriers. In 1977, he retired from the Navy and moved to Idaho and went to work for the Bonner County Sheriff's Department as a dispatcher than as a correction officer from 1978 to 1992. He then retired and spent his winters in Baja, Mexico until 2018. He is survived by his wife, Belva Atkeon, three daughters and one son. Dale Sample (Ned), Belva Jane (Bob), Janet Grachal (Bruce), and Jeff Atkeson (Rhonnie), four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a brother, Rodger Atkeson (Linda) of Nebraska, a sister, Alice Barboza (Marcello) of Texas and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Dorothy Atkeson. His hobbies were wood working, silver smithing, painting in water colors and playing darts. A Memorial Service will be held at Starr Road Baptist Church at 4720 N. Starr Road, Otis Orchard, Washington on July 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Inurnment will take place at 1:30 pm, on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Washington State Veterans Cemetery: 21702 W. Espanola Rd, Medical Lake, WA 99022. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Cliff's name to . Please visit Cliff's online memorial at www.EnglishFuneralChapel.com and leave a message of condolence. Arrangements have been entrusted to English Funeral Chapel, Post Falls. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.