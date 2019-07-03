ATKESON, Clifford Warren Cliff was born June 23, 1939 in Denver, Colorado. He went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2019. He spent his youth in Nebraska. After his high school graduation in McCook, Nebraska, he joined the Navy where he served for 20 years. He was stationed at Potomac River Naval Air Station, Maryland when he met his future wife, Belva Thompson. They were married on April 29, 1961. They were married for 58 years. While in the Navy, he served on the East and West coast and during that time was stationed aboard several aircraft carriers. In 1977, he retired from the Navy and moved to Idaho and went to work for the Bonner County Sheriff's Department as a dispatcher than as a correction officer from 1978 to 1992. He then retired and spent his winters in Baja, Mexico until 2018. He is survived by his wife, Belva Atkeon, three daughters and one son. Dale Sample (Ned), Belva Jane (Bob), Janet Grachal (Bruce), and Jeff Atkeson (Rhonnie), four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a brother, Rodger Atkeson (Linda) of Nebraska, a sister, Alice Barboza (Marcello) of Texas and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Dorothy Atkeson. His hobbies were wood working, silver smithing, painting in water colors and playing darts. A Memorial Service will be held at Starr Road Baptist Church at 4720 N. Starr Road, Otis Orchard, Washington on July 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Inurnment will take place at 1:30 pm, on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Washington State Veterans Cemetery: 21702 W. Espanola Rd, Medical Lake, WA 99022. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Cliff's name to . Please visit Cliff's online memorial at www.EnglishFuneralChapel.com and leave a message of condolence. Arrangements have been entrusted to English Funeral Chapel, Post Falls.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 3, 2019