MOORE, Clifton Roger (Age 50) Clifton Roger Moore passed away on November 21, 2020 after a 6-month battle with cancer. Clif was born March 17, 1970 in Spokane, WA to Lloyd Moore and Diana (Moore) Lamb. He attended Aces High School and graduated in 1988. He moved to Corpus Christie, Texas 20 years ago to be closer to his children. Survivors include mother, Diana Lamb of Colbert, WA; father, Lloyd (Ronda) Moore of Post Fall, ID; brother, Randy Moore of Colbert WA; and wife, Sarah Moore of Corpus Christie TX. Clif also has two children, Tyler Moore of Pittsburg, TX and Destiney Moore of Pleasanton, TX and two grandchildren who will miss him dearly. His love for his friends and family knew no bounds. Concerts and music were his passion with Tool being his favorite band. The Seahawks for Clif, wasn't just a football team but also a decorating theme as well as his clothing of choice. We find comfort in knowing that after so much pain there is peace. The good ones don't always win, but they will always be remembered. Rest in peace our dear, dear Son, Brother, Father, Husband, Grandfather, and friend.



