ANSON, Clinton D. "Clint" Clint Anson, age 88, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Passed away peacefully September 28, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born to Seth E. Anson and Ancy M. Anson in Benson North Dakota. He is preceded in death by his parents, Seth and Ancy Anson, his sister Lois Love and his ex-wife Hilda Leigh. He is survived by his brother, Steve Anson, daughters, Jackie A. Cuddy and Sheila R. Durkoop (Dallas). Proud Grandpa of Ian Cuddy and Ryan Cuddy (Rachael), Amber Durkoop and Tara Ash. Great grandfather of Aidan Palmer, Grace Cuddy, Charles Ash and Amelia Ash, and several nieces and nephews. Clint could do just about anything he set his mind to and was a quick learner. He started working at the age of 14 years old. His first summer job was in a camp shearing sheep. Then he had many jobs on ranches, bucking hay, branding cattle, being a "cowboy". He always said 1952 was a busy year for changes for him. He married Hilda Hobbs, entered the Army and was stationed in Sonthofen, Germany during the Korean War, and had his first child! Honorably discharged in June 1954. He had various jobs throughout his adult life. Clint managed bars, worked on Oil Rigs, Stockyards, Kirby vacuum sales, construction for Town & Country and towards the end of his career he was a Bookkeeper for a large lumber company in Alaska. He loved his family, playing card games and he will be greatly missed. He was a wonderful storyteller, had a great sense of humor and a man of simple needs. He never met a stranger he could not share stories with. Due to pandemic restrictions, there will be a small private service at Washington State Veterans Cemetery Medical Lake, Washington.



