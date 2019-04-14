Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Edward JONES. View Sign

JONES, Clyde Edward (Age 89) Clyde Edward Jones, died peacefully April 10, 2019 in Spokane. He was born August 19, 1929 in Larned, Kansas to George Edward and Mary Elna Jones. His education began in a one room schoolhouse in Kansas before he moved as a young boy with his family to Springfield, Oregon, then later to Reardan, Washington. He attended Reardan High School where he met his future wife, Janice Elaine Schulz. They married September 1, 1950 and settled in the Spokane area. Clyde worked as a service manager for a car dealership and owned a Mobil service station. His interest in the care of cars earned him a reputation for the cleanliness of his station and for each of the cars he owned. He later worked for Monarch Life Insurance Company and became a chartered life underwriter. His interest in growing and maintaining a large lawn and garden at his home grew into the wider interest of farming fields of barley and wheat near Reardan. Other interests included reading old western novels and keeping up on the new technologies. He traveled with his family throughout the United States in his recreational vehicles. Many months of each year were spent with his wife enjoying the ocean on the Oregon coast, flying his stunt kites on the beach and photographing sunsets. He was an active member of the Lutheran churches he attended, teaching children in Sunday School and adult Bible studies, serving on a stewardship committee and as a church council member. Clyde was preceded in death by his younger brother, Clair. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Janice; their daughters, Betsy Burns (Bill) and Kathie Olson; his brother, Neal (Sharon) and sister-in-law, Betty Jones; grandsons, Erik Olson (Ramona), Jonathan Burns (Wendy), Aaron Olson and Joseph Burns; great-grandson, Ryker; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 17 at 2:30 PM at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 11315 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church.

