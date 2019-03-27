Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde "Bob" Ross. View Sign

ROSS,Clyde "Bob" (Age 95) Clyde "Bob" Ross was born in Spokane in 1924. He attended Garfield Elemen-tary (Bob and his two sons had Mrs. Stewart in first grade). His father Clyde Senior, was Superintendent of Eastern Washington Highways in the 1930s and worked at Diamond Lake on the highways and roads around the lake; Bob and his brother Jack, stayed at Diamond several summers with their dad. The family moved to Davenport, WA where Bob graduated from from high school in 1942 and he was a successful football fullback and track athlete. It was during his senior year that Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and he enlisted in the U.S. Army that summer. Bob spent 3 1/2 years serving his country in the South Pacific: New Guinea, Philippines and into Japan after the bombs were dropped; he witnessed the devastation of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He would always say that the Japanese people were as nice as could be and they offered him and other GIs meals in their homes. He was one lucky man to step off the bus and back in Spokane in 1946; Bob found work at Sears in downtown and there he met Nannette Lucile Runsvold of Kallispell, MT. Nan in 1942, was singing in a jazz band in northern California and hired for jingles on the radio stations; she was going to Hollywood, but WWII altered many many lives. Bob and Nan were married in 1946; he started working part time at the Spokesman-Review/Chronicle while attending Eastern Washington State College Normal and receiving his bachelor's degree in business; he stayed and worked for the paper company 40 years. They purchased a cabin on Diamond lake in 1962 and the family enjoyed summers on the water for 44 years with countless relatives and family friends. The Review guys would come out in August and decorate the cabin and have their annual "Christmas Party"! He is survived by sons William "Bill" Ross of Vancouver WA. and Michael Ross of Spokane. The Ross family would like to thank the staff at Cherrywood, Riverview assisted living and especially the Spokane Veteran's Home for their professionalism and care for "those who served". The SVH (Tracey and Jeannette) will be having their 2nd "Huckleberry Feast" this July in honor of Bob Ross and Jack Squires whose families were out there picking huckleberries summer after summer No service is planned as requested by family.

