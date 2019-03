Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Thomas "Tom" HOLBERT. View Sign

HOLBERT, Clyde Thomas "Tom" Clyde Thomas "Tom" Holbert passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Cheney, Washington. He was born November 29, 1936 in Humansville, Missouri to Lee and Helen Holbert. Tom grew up in Kansas and finished his senior year of high school in Billings, Montana. He entered the Air Force after graduating from Billings Senior High. He spent six years in the Air Force and was honored to have served his country. He graduated from Eastern Washington University with a Bachelor's degree in education and later a Master's degree from Gonzaga University. He moved to Cheney in 1969 and taught science and history for nearly 30 years at Cheney Junior High. Tom also coached 7th grade football and baseball with fellow coach and dear friend Brian Zeimer. Together they went 14 straight years undefeated in football. Tom married Nita Helms July 3, 1994 and would have celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this year. Tom's favorite place to be was at the family lake cabin near Priest River, Idaho. He loved his children and grandchildren immensely and we all love "Grandpa Tom" more than we can put into words. He enjoyed Kansas and Gonzaga Basketball, EWU Football and golfing with his lifelong friends. Some of his fondest memories were trips with his family and traveling with Zeimers and Madisons. He was an avid World War II history buff and could give an amazing astronomy lesson on a clear summer night. We will all look at the stars and think of Grandpa Tom. He is preceded in death by his parents Lee and Helen Holbert, brother Fred Holbert and nephew Michael Toll. Tom is survived by his wife of 24 years, Nita Holbert; brother Gary (Pat) Holbert; daughter Lindsey (Tony) Yochum; son Garth (Lisa) Holbert; step-daughter Amanda Helms; grandchildren Madeline, Emily, Bailey, Savannah, Camryn and Wyatt; and his beloved dogs Murphy and Max. A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 7th at 11:00 am. at Opportunity Christian Church, 708 N. Pines Road, Spokane Valley, Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spokane Humane Society. Online guestbook at

