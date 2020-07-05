MITSON, Col. Claude Charles USAF Retired "Charlie" Col. Claude Charles "Charlie" Mitson, USAF retired, died June 21, 2020 of a stroke. Claude was born September 12, 1924 in Lewiston, Idaho. He was the eldest of the three sons of Harry and Harriet Mitson. Throughout his formative years, the family lived in various locations in north Idaho. As a young teen, Claude served in the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). In July 1942 he married the love of his life, Mable Lorraine Harrison, commencing a devoted life together that spanned 78 years. Claude was drafted into the US Army in 1943, serving with the 517th Parachute Regimental Combat Team. As a paratrooper infantryman, Claude's World War II service included the grueling Italian ground fight, Southern France Invasion, Battle of the Bulge and occupation of Berlin at war's end. Claude mustered out of the Army and returned to civilian life but found his vocational passion when he was accepted into the Air Force Aviation Cadet program in 1949. Thus began an illustrious 30-year career as a military fighter pilot including: 100 combat missions as an F-86 pilot during the Korean war, F9F-6 Cougar pilot while serving an exchange tour with the Navy on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Midway, and 100 combat missions over North Vietnam as an F-105 pilot. Between wars, flying assignments, command positions and 22 military moves that were lovingly shouldered by his remarkable wife, Claude successfully completed his Bachelor's degree from the University of Washington, Master's degree from the University of the Phillipines and raised five children in devoted partnership with Mable. Following his Air Force retirement in 1978, Claude and Mable made their permanent home in Spokane where he joined the Tomlinson Agency as a residential realtor. Claude dedicated his talents and unbounded energy to community service as an active member of the local Lions Club and as a senior volunteer with the Spokane Police Department for 25 years. Claude was a faithful member of his church and an active member of the Gideons International. Claude was preceded in death by his wife, Mable, on June 3, 2020. Also preceding him in death were his parents, two brothers, one granddaughter, and several other dearly loved family members. Claude is survived by his children Lawrence (Twyla), Ephrata, WA; David (Janet), Chugiak, AK; Jeffrey (Jackie), Spokane, WA; Kathleen Hargrove, Spokane, WA; and Patricia (Jerry) Whittaker, Spokane, WA; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren. Among family and friends across the nation and the world, Claude was noted for his quick wit, dry humor, and handyman and mechanical skills that seemed to know no limits. Claude will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held and announced when conditions permit.



