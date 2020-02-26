Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Col. Henry J. USA Ret. STEIN Jr.. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

STEIN, Col. Henry J. Jr. USA Ret. Beloved husband of Catherine G. Chinque Stein was born in Spokane, WA to Henry and Edna Stein on March 15, 1928. Passed away in Spokane on February 17, 2020. He graduated from John R. Rogers High School, Gonzaga University and commissioned a 2nd Lt. under the ROTC Distinguished Graduate Program (DMG). He graduated from Command and General Staff College, War College, Air Force management and professional Comptrollership program, U.S. Army Officer Transportation Aircraft Maintenance Officer Program. He was airborne Jumpmaster qualified, a Ranger and Special Forces qualified, Master Army Aviator, Fixed and Rotary Wing, multi engine tandem rotary. Instrument rated aviator, His favorite fixed wing: OV1 Mohawk Rotary Wing: CH-37. Awards include: Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service and Air Medals. The Good Conduct Medal, two Presidential Unit Citations, The Vietnam Service Medal with five Combat Battle Stars. The Vietnam Honor Medal First Class (Vietnam Medal of Honor), three Vietnam Crosses of Gallantry Medals. He also received Airborne Jump Wings from both Vietnam and Thailand Governments Professional Memberships: American Society of Military Comptrollers, Association of Government Accountants, Community Radio Watch, Senior Corps of Retired Executives SCORE (Member for over 35 years). Served three Combat Tours in Vietnam, 1964 operations officer for 15 Transportation Battalion, 1970 and 1971 Commander of 229th ASB and Dept Commander 1st Cav Support Command with six Battalions. Last assignment Comptroller USAREUR Rear responsible for all Automation, Procurement/Stockage levels and all funding therefor. Major Accomplishments: Project Office for the UTTAS or UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter from the time it was a paper material need concept through development and awarded to Sikorsky for production. Married with three children, divorced, widowed and remarried with several step children, numerous grand and great-grandchildren. A private service with military honors will be held. Memorial contributions may be made in Henry's name to a Veterans Organization of one's choice. Online guest book at

