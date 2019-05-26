Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Col. John A. USAF (Ret.) GALLAGHER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GALLAGHER, Col. John A. USAF, (Ret.) Col. John Arthur Gallagher, USAF, (Ret), 80, of Berryville, Virginia, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in the Winchester Medical Center. Col. Gallagher was born April 15, 1939, in Eugene, Oregon, son of the late John W. Gallagher and Ariel C. Gallagher. Col. Gallagher grew up in Spokane, Washington, where he attended Lewis and Clark High School. In 1961 he graduated from Washington State University in Pullman, Washington. He married Donna M. Wieland Gallagher on June 24, 1961, in Spokane, Washington. Surviving with his wife are a daughter, Kelly Sorensen and her husband Jesper, of Winchester, VA; sons, Michael Gallagher, of Naples, FL, Timothy Gallagher and his wife Erin, of Chesterfield, VA, and Sean Gallagher of Berryville, VA; brother, James Gallagher of Spokane, Washington; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. John was preceded in death by his sister, Dianne Summers and his grandson, John C. (Jay) Gallagher. Col. Gallagher entered the USAF in 1962. He served as an instructor pilot, special operations officer, squadron commander, and as a staff officer for the Joint Chief of Staff and the Assistant Secretary of Defense. During the Vietnam War, John flew more than 600 combat hours. He was known to his fellow Air Force pilots as "Pappy". In 1988, John retired from active duty. During his career, he was awarded many medals and citations including the Defense Superior Service Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Air Medal with 11 Oak Leaf Clusters, and Humanitarian Service Medal. After retirement from active duty, he continued flying as a pilot for United Airlines for another 10 years. In 2001, John and Donna retired to Berryville, VA, where he continued to be active in many community activities. He was a member of the American Legion Post 41, where he was a past commander. He was also a member of the VFW Post 9760, the Clarke County Lions Club, and the Military Officers Association of America. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. A memorial service was held Monday, May 6, 2019, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Winchester, VA with Pastor Jonathan Boynton officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Fort Myer, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to John H. Enders Fire & Rescue Company, 9 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, VA 22611 or to FISH of Clarke County, PO Box 1154, Berryville, VA 22611. To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit

