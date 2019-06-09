Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen Ann BRECTO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRECTO, Colleen Ann Colleen Ann Brecto joined her Savior on May 16th at the age of 56 in Spokane, Washington, due to leukemia. She was an East Valley High School graduate. Summers were spent at her family's lake cabin. She volunteered at the Veteran's Hospital for 15 years. She also did volunteer work for the Union Gospel Mission, Arc of Spokane and SCRAPS. She lived in several group homes during her adult years. The family wishes to thank all those who provided care during her life. Thanks to Aacres as well as Spokane Hospice who provided additional care and support during her final days. She was pre-deceased by her parents Earl and Betty Brecto. She is survived by her brothers Dwayne of Spokane, and Douglas and wife, Rene of Post Falls, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside informal gathering for her burial will be held at Pines Cemetery on Thursday, June 13th at 12:30 PM. The location will be in the south division through the furthest west gate. Please come in casual attire. We will be sharing stories and memories of Colleen.

