BRAKE, Colleen Catherine McAleer (Age 59) Colleen Catherine McAleer Brake was born on April 14, 1960 in Kansas City, MO to Lionel and Patricia McAleer. Colleen passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was one of the nicest people you could ever meet. She always made a new friend everywhere she went. Colleen had the warmest smile and the most infectious laugh. It would put a smile on your face just from hearing it. She was such a beautiful soul inside and out. My mother always wiped away my tears and was generous with advice and hugs. She will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 3, 2019