COLEMAN, Colleen M. Colleen Marie Coleman 71, of Spokane, passed away Tuesday November 12th at her daughters' home in Missoula MT after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on April 19th, 1948 in Wallace, ID to Walter and Ruth Hill. She enjoyed spending time with her family and gardening. As an amazing daughter, mother, sister and grandmother she took great loving care of her friends and family. Survivors include her mother Ruth Brooks of Spokane; her significant other Gerald Goulart Jr. of Spokane; three daughters and their families: Tori Belfield of Portland, Kari Marrero of Missoula and Katie Smith of Vista, CA; three brothers and their families; Mike Hill of Post Falls; Randy Hill and John Hill of Osborn, along with five grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held in April 2020. In lieu of flowers and cards, please donate to American Brain Tumor Association at

