ROSS, Colleen Marie (Spencer) (Age 47) Colleen Marie (Spencer) Ross entered into eternal rest on August 17, 2019, after a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. Colleen was born on March 9, 1972 in Deer Park, WA, to Danny and Bonnie Spencer. Colleen grew up in Valley, WA, and attended Valley school through eighth grade. She graduated from Jenkins High School in Chewelah, WA in 1991. She received her early childhood degree from Spokane Falls Community College, and she went on to do in-home daycare for many years. Children loved Colleen, and she was like a second mother to many kids. Colleen is survived by her husband Cary, her four children: Elijah, Cadence, Julia, and Trinity. Her parents Danny Spencer and Bonnie Spencer. Her seven siblings: Sherrie Staeheli, Amber Rainer, Levi Spencer, Isaiah Spencer, Brittany Katzer, C.T Frank Spencer, and Asher Spencer. She is survived by her grandmother Julie Thompson, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Layla. Memorial Service will be at Genesis Church in Spokane, WA at 11am on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Burial will be at Valley Cemetery in Valley, WA immediately following her memorial service. A potluck celebration of life will be held after the burial at the Valley Fire Hall.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 22, 2019