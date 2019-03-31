Obituary Guest Book View Sign

McNICHOLS, Ellen Colleen (Age 92) August 29, 1926 - March 25, 2019 Colleen McNichols passed away peacefully on the morning of March 25, 2019, at her home in Kent. She was born in Wenatchee to Peter and Mary in 1926. While attending Washington State at age 19, she suffered the tragic loss of her farther. She returned home to marry Frank Danner in 1946, and two years later had her only child, Kathy. Colleen and Frank parted ways and she and Kathy moved several times before settling in Spokane. In 1962 she married Robert McNichols and they remained happily married until his death in 1992. Colleen reunited with her high school sweetheart, James Parkhill, at their 50th class reunion and remained companions for twelve years. She was a fastidious homemaker, a gracious host of annual Christmas parties, and active in her community for many years. She took great joy in passing her love of skiing, golf and boating to her grandchildren. Her fondest place was her cabin at "the lake," where memories were made and shared over cocktails with her family and friends. Colleen is survived by her daughter Kathy (Mike), grandchildren Joel (Jenny) and Jodi (Eugene), and great-grandchildren Zack and Eli. She will be laid to rest at St. Thomas Cemetery in Coeur d'Alene, ID where she will be reunited with Bob and her parents. A memorial will be held at the Spokane Club's "Library Room" on April 8th at 11:00AM, 1002 W. Riverside Ave. Colleen lived life on her own terms. We will always carry the memories of her thoughtfulness in our hearts. Please sign her online guestbook at

