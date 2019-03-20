Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Collin A. SATHER. View Sign

SATHER, Collin A. Collin Andrew Sather was born in Spokane on February 24, 2000. He attended Ness Elementary School, Centen- nial Middle School and graduated from West Valley High School in 2018. His love of sports started at an early age and he excelled at basketball and football. Collin's dream was to play division 1 football in college and that was realized when he was offered a preferred walk-on opportunity at the University of Idaho. He was a redshirt freshman preparing for spring ball when he was sidelined by a rare form of kidney cancer. Collin was an incredible athlete on the court and on the field and he faced this last opponent with the quiet determination, endurance and strength that he gave to any competitor. He hated losing and fought this battle right to the last day. Cancer didn't win this. Collin simply ran out of time in the early morning hours of February 26, 2019. Collin touched many lives in his short 19 years with us. His impact on the people who knew him was immensely evident by all those who reached out and visited during his stay in the hospital. Missing him greatly are his parents Treena Sather-Head and Ray Head and Eric and Judy Sather, sisters Lyndsey Schultz and Natalie Goodhouse, brother Justen Sather, brothers-in-law Kameron Schultz and Jason Johnson, grandparents Wendell and Dona Sather, Donna and Leroy Hasenyager, Judith Holley and Jay Nicholson as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, one niece and one nephew. Remembering him forever is Collin's "squad", a very large circle of friends, and his brothers in football at the University of Idaho. The family would like to thank Dr Kirk Lund, the physicians and staff on 11 Tower at Deaconess Medical Center as well as the dialysis team for the care and compassion they showed not only to Collin but to us, too. We also have immense gratitude for the outpouring of love and support that was showered on us from family and friends, the West Valley High School community, Collin's friends and their parents, the West Valley athletic department and the University of Idaho football family. There will be a celebration for Collin at Millwood Community Presbyterian Church, 3223 North Marguerite Road in Spokane, on Friday, March 29th at 5pm. A reception and team dinner will immediately follow. As Collin preferred comfortable attire, please dress casually. Your favorite West Valley or Vandals gear will suffice. Please sign the online guest book available at

