|
|
WARD, Connie March 12, 1949- February 16, 2020 Connie Ann Ward of Liberty Lake, WA, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in her home. Connie was born to David and Mary Lou McCallum on March 12, 1949, in Superior, Montana. She was one of five children. Connie graduated from East Valley High School in 1967. For 38 years, she was a devoted wife to Marty Ward, a retired Spokane Valley Firefighter. She was also a loving mother to her two children, Mary and Mark. Connie worked for several years at Gonzaga University and the Community Colleges of Spokane. She was known for her generosity, authenticity, strength and loyalty. Her wit and wisdom were unmatched and will live on through her children and grandchildren. Connie valued her husband, children, and grandchildren above everything else and was truly beloved by her family, friends, and community. She is survived by her husband Marty; children Mary Ward Lupinacci and Mark Ward; and four granddaughters AnnaLia, Guilia, Maxine, and Andi.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 8, 2020