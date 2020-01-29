DILUZIO, Connie C. (Disotell) Our dearest mother passed away peacefully November 23, 2019 in Puyallup WA. Connie was born on August 9th, 1928 to John and Emily Disotell of Spokane WA. In 1946 the age of 18 she graduated from Rogers High School and married the love of her life, Ray DiLuzio. She was a superb cook and often entertained family and friends. They celebrated 66 great Anniversaries together until his passing in January of 2013. She was the greatest Mom, Grandmother, and Great-Great-Grandmother. She also served as a active member of the Catholic Daughters for over 25 years. She will be missed immensely. Connie will Rest In Peace with her husband Ray at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA. She is survived by her brother Jerry Disotell (Jackie), daughter Carol Holmgren (Robert), son Brad, grandchildren Angela Vogt, Chris Fletcher, seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass and Memorial will be held at Assumption of the BVM Catholic Church, 3624 W. Indian Trail Rd., on February 8, at 11:00 am. Reception following. The family requests that donations be made to the Poor Clare Nuns of Spokane.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020