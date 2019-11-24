Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie C. WISDORF. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 1:00 PM ONE* Spokane 15601 E. 24th Spokane Valley , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

WISDORF, Connie C. (Age 72) Connie Wisdorf passed away on November 17, 2019 in Spokane Valley where she had lived for 41 years. She was born on September 15, 1947 in Michell, SD to parents George and Shirley Cooper. Connie spent most of her career as a secretary. She retired from the Community Colleges of Spokane in the administration department. Connie is survived by her two daughters, Carrie and Christina from Spokane; along with sisters, Sally from Mankato, MN, Vicki from West Fargo, ND, and her brother Scott from Indianapolis, IN. Connie is preceded in death by her loving husband, Dan after 42 years of marriage. Connie enjoyed having fun and living life. She loved spending time at Deer Lake with family and friends. You could always count on Connie for a good inappropriate joke. Connie was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren Kyran, Taya, Riley, Ryker, Allison and Kyla. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Funeral service will be held at ONE* Spokane, 15601 E. 24th, Spokane Valley, WA 99037 on Saturday, December 14th at 1:00 pm.

