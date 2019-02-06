|
ACKERMAN, Connie Ellen On Monday, January 28, 2019 Connie Ackerman, wife, daughter, and dear friend, passed away after a long battle of cancer at the age of 62 years. Connie will forever be remembered by her best friend and husband of 42 years, Leon, her father Ralph Forbes, her beloved Sheltie, Willy, and dear friends. The viewing to honor Connie will be at Thornhill Valley Chapel from 1:00 to 5:00 pm Wednesday, February 13, 2019. A Funeral Service is scheduled for Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Connie may be made to by email () or by mail, 3 International Drive, Ste. 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 6, 2019