KLINGBACK, Connie (Age 71) November 21, 1947 - August 1, 2019 Connie Klingback passed away into the Lord's arms on August 1, 2019. Born to Joseph and Rena Sanders on November 21, 1947, she grew up in Geddes, South Dakota, the youngest of 11 children. Connie was a homemaker and a loving wife. Connie's love for her family was strong. We are comforted knowing she is now with the Lord and free of pain. Connie is survived by her husband David, Connie was the love of his life; her five children: Michael Klingback and his wife Laura, Melissa Monaghan and her husband Jack, Josh Klingback and his fiancé Erin Jamieson, Jeremy Klingback and his wife Millayna, Matt Klingback and his wife Jessi and seven grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister. A celebration of her life will be on Sunday, August 11 at 4pm. Spokane Christian Center, 8909 E. Bigelow Gulch Rd., Spokane, WA 99217.

