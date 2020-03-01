Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie L. VETTER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VETTER, Connie L. (Age 73) Connie L. Vetter passed away February 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born October 13, 1946, in Spokane, Washington and lived in her childhood home for over 70 years. She graduated from Lewis and Clark High School and the University of Washington. She was a Registered Nurse at St. Luke's Hospital and Deaconess Hospital before retiring. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Vivian Vetter, and sister Patti Bauer. Connie is survived by cousins Marie Hahner and Mary Westerman, close friends Loretta and Jerry Jackson, Ed and Ruth Dainty, Nancy Miller, and so many more friends. She loved photography. She would take several pictures of the same thing to get that perfect picture. Other hobbies were hiking, biking, cross country skiing, and her many trips around the US and abroad. We would like to thank Loretta and Jerry for taking such good care of Connie at their home in Shoreline, Washington and thank you also to Hospice Care. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

