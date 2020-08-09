LESTER, Connie (Sutcliffe) (Age 81) September 26, 1938 - August 1, 2020 Connie Lester went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Connie was born on September 26, 1938, in Spokane, WA, and was a graduate of North Central High School. Connie and her husband Bill loved to travel up and down the WA and OR coasts to attend Kite Festivals. Connie was one of the founders of the Spokane Kite Club: Lilac City Winder Chasers. She also belonged to the American Kite Flyers, WKA, and AOK. Connie also loved to do oil and tole paintings. She is survived by her son Craig (Karen) Lester, Deer Park, WA, and her daughter Chris Buob, Cheney, WA. She is also survived by her sister Jaci Schlosser, Beaverton, OR; five grandkids, five great-grandkids, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Bill Lester, parents Orville and Fern Sutcliffe, brother Terry Sutcliffe and son-in-law Dan Buob. A Celebration of Life will be held soon. Cheney Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at cheneyfuneral.com