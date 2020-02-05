Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie MUTTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MUTTON, Connie Connie was called to Heaven on January 27, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Clara Jo and Donald Nash, her brother Steven Michael Nash, and her son Sean Mutton. Survived by her son Chris Mutton, sister Donna Whitehall (Tim); nieces Theresa Wines (Darin), and Heather Whitehall-Thompson (Jason); many other family members, and close friends. Born on June 7, 1946. A beloved mother, Connie was always a consistent presence in her children's lives. She never missed a chance to take her sons on a trip to Disneyland, a National Park or camping at Priest Lake. Education was important to Connie, she graduated from Gonzaga with her Bachelors in Nursing. She worked at Sacred Heart as a nurse for over three decades, affecting the lives of countless children while working in the Sacred Heart NICU. She loved all things English from tea to gardening, finally leading to her trip to England. During the summer she would spend hours in her garden. She found joy in traveling, cooking and encouraging others. Connie has a servant's heart and a fervent love of God. Her compassion for others reached far and wide. She enriched the members of her community and the members of the Audubon Park Methodist Church by serving in the church outreach ministries. Our family would like to thank the nursing staff at Sacred Heart Medical Center. While Connie's stay was short they treated her and our family like their own with love, caring and compassion. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 10am at Audubon Park United Methodist Church located at 3908 N. Driscoll Blvd., Spokane, WA.

