LYSIAK, Conrad Crispin (Age 70) March 13, 1947 - October 19, 2017 On October 19, 2017, Conrad Crispin Lysiak, loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 70. He was a beloved only child, to Thomas Stanley Lysiak, a lead candy maker for Brach, and Edna Louise Trien, a high school administrator in Park Ridge, Illinois. He was born in Chicago, IL on February 13, 1947. Conrad attended Maine Township High in Park Ridge, Illinois. Conrad attended the University of Tulsa where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Juris Doctor. He continued his education with a master's degree in history from Eastern Washington University. Conrad was the first person in his family to attend and graduate college. Conrad loved his family, the law, the game of golf, reading, movies, learning, and history. He had a deep appreciation for the history of the world we live in. His perfect family vacations followed the steps of Lewis and Clark, Roman Ruins, or Chichen Itza, reading books about these places and people, topped off with a round of golf. Conrad's greatest love was his wife, Judy, and his first love, golf, would lead to a fateful meeting. Late on a Friday afternoon in 1977, Conrad was driving by Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The U.S. Golf open was in full swing. Bam! Conrad had rear-ended a little red car. The driver of the car would become his future wife. On February 13, 1978, he married Judy. This led to a passionate 40-year marriage between best friends, who worked, gardened, cooked, and traveled the world together. They were devoted parents and grandparents. They raised four children: Heather Dawn, Christopher James, Damien Thomas and Mignonne Jillian. He was a proud and adored grandfather to Ethan and Abriel; Joshua, Emily, Catherine and Zachary; and Berkeley. His home and heart were also shared with a pup named Olivia. Professionally, Conrad was extremely accomplished securities attorney. His successful legal career began to take off in 1985, when he moved his family to Spokane to act as general counsel for a local securities firm. Shortly after that he founded his own firm in 1986. After over 40 years of practicing, retirement was never in the cards because he truly loved what he did. Though humble about his professional achievements during his career, he argued numerous cases before different U.S. Appellate Courts and state appellate courts. Conrad was admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court. He was a member of the bar in the States of Oklahoma and Washington. He was an OTCMarket PAL/DAD Adviser. He was thoughtful, held himself to a higher standard, and above all, conscientious to always doing right and believing in the law. His integrity was unmatched in his field. Yet one of the deepest motivators for both his love of his work and its success was the way he valued relationships. Conrad was blessed to see the Chicago Cubs win it all. He was at closing weekend old Yankee stadium. Again, blessed to be at the Seahawk vs. Green Bay game, where the Seahawk's won it all in the last five minutes! Conrad's life was full of all the things he loved, his wife, his family, golf, law and history. He will always be loved and missed.

