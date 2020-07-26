HUTCHINSON, Constance Dolores "Connie" (Age 96) Constance "Connie" Dolores LaMarche Hutchinson, 96, light to this world, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Hospice House in Spokane, WA. She is survived by her four children, Grant Ritchie of Carmichael, CA, Mark Ritchie and his wife Kelley of Visalia, CA, and Sharon Leifer and Rita Hutchinson, both of Spokane, WA; seven grandchildren: Raquel Longie, Jason Ritchie, Todd Ritchie, Tyson Leifer, Jennifer Leifer, Corey Ritchie and Madison Ritchie. She was also blessed with four great-grandchildren: Eric Ritchie, Emily Ritchie, Samantha Ritchie and Cheyenne Longie. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Orrin "Mack" Hutchinson; brother, Joseph "Buddy"LaMarche, sister, Rita L. Cenik, and grandson Corey Rice. Connie also leaves behind four sisters, Barbara Oymaian of Palm Harbor, FL, Nancy Scroggins of Moreno Valley, CA ,Lois Dodier of Harwich, MA, and Judith Fenuccio of Mashpee, MA. Connie was born in Massachusetts on March 1st, 1924 to Joseph and Anna LaMarche. She received an AAS in Gerontology from SFCC in 1976. She loved the ocean and anything edible that came out of it. She was an adventurer, an explorer, and one of the strongest willed women you'll ever meet. There wasn't a food or wine she wouldn't try and she taught us all that chocolate was a food group not to be ignored. She was known for her love of the color pink from her wardrobe to her surroundings. She had a passion for life, love, family and current affairs. Our most memorable memories of Connie were her unquenchable thirst for knowledge, her spirit to defy the norms of what was acceptable, and her commitment to voicing her opinion on all things, especially current affairs and politics. She was a staunch democrat to the end and proud of it. After spending the first portion of her life in Massachusetts and Connecticut, in 1964, she moved to California for a few years and then on to Eastern Washington which she called home for the rest of her days. She lived a wonderful life with her teen sweetheart and eventual husband Mack - entertaining, card playing, and dancing. When he passed away, she downsized and moved to her condo in Nine Mile Falls. Connie's most memorable moments were spent with friends and family - traveling the world, entertaining and having theme parties (hat, chocolates, costumes, toga, bridge, etc.), and watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren find their wings and fly. In her final days, Connie settled in at Fairwinds Retirement Home in Spokane where she continued on her life's journey, maintaining her active lifestyle, driving until she was 94, and making new friends. She was a member of St. Clare's Ecumenical Catholic Church where she flourished. She considered each person a member of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial financial/contributions are suggested to our mother's favorite program, Transitions, 3128 N. Hemlock St., Spokane, WA 99205. Due to COVID-19, we have not been able to schedule a Celebration of Life yet but we will do so as soon as restrictions are lifted.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store