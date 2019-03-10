Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance J. "Connie" GORACKE. View Sign

GORACKE, Constance J. "Connie" KFC lost a loyal customer on March 7, 2019. Constance J. "Connie" Goracke left this world after 86 years of life. Born in 1932 in Missouri, Connie's love for travel and adventure started at an early age. She attended nursing school in Omaha, NE and shortly thereafter fell in love with the farmer with whom she would spend 63 years of married bliss. In February 1954, Connie married Leander J. "Lee" Goracke. The couple spent the first 17 years of their life together farming and raising their five children. During that time, Connie also worked at the hospital in Tecumseh, NE. In 1970, the family moved to Estes Park, CO, where Connie worked as a nurse at the Estes Park Medical Clinic/Hospital for Drs. Nichol and Beckord. She also took care of countless students as the school nurse for Estes Park's elementary, middle, and high schools for several years. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, baking (especially rhubarb pies and cookies), and sewing beautiful quilts. After retiring, Connie and Lee took a two-year cross-country road trip in their RVthe couple spent time in all 50 states! They then settled in Arizona, where they spent the next 16 years soaking up the sun. Never in one place for long, the couple took many camping trips to Puerto Penaso, Mexico. They spent their summers visiting family, often spending a month with each of their daughters. While in Arizona, Connie was an active member of the Lady

GORACKE, Constance J. "Connie" KFC lost a loyal customer on March 7, 2019. Constance J. "Connie" Goracke left this world after 86 years of life. Born in 1932 in Missouri, Connie's love for travel and adventure started at an early age. She attended nursing school in Omaha, NE and shortly thereafter fell in love with the farmer with whom she would spend 63 years of married bliss. In February 1954, Connie married Leander J. "Lee" Goracke. The couple spent the first 17 years of their life together farming and raising their five children. During that time, Connie also worked at the hospital in Tecumseh, NE. In 1970, the family moved to Estes Park, CO, where Connie worked as a nurse at the Estes Park Medical Clinic/Hospital for Drs. Nichol and Beckord. She also took care of countless students as the school nurse for Estes Park's elementary, middle, and high schools for several years. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, baking (especially rhubarb pies and cookies), and sewing beautiful quilts. After retiring, Connie and Lee took a two-year cross-country road trip in their RVthe couple spent time in all 50 states! They then settled in Arizona, where they spent the next 16 years soaking up the sun. Never in one place for long, the couple took many camping trips to Puerto Penaso, Mexico. They spent their summers visiting family, often spending a month with each of their daughters. While in Arizona, Connie was an active member of the Lady Elks Club and a quilting club. In 2005, Connie and Lee moved north to Spokane, WA; they made their home in Nine Mile Falls, where Connie loved spending time out on the back porch while Lee tended to their bountiful garden. Connie spent much of her time canning their delicious fruits and veggies. She was a member of St. Charles Altar and Rosary Society. She loved spending time outdoors and especially enjoyed hiking. Her favorite place to hike was Rocky Mountain National Park. She was an avid sports fan and especially loved cheering on the Zags. No matter where she lived, everyone always knew they could expect a warm welcome and a delicious meal at Connie's. She is survived by her five children: Mark (Vickie) Goracke, Washington D.C.; Joanie (Ron) Spradling, Nine Mile Falls, WA; David (Lori) Goracke, Denver, CO; Kevin Goracke, Medford, OR; and Julie (Kevin) Lee, Golden, CO. Connie is also survived by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her husband, Lee, and grandson, Tommy preceded her in death. Vigil Rosary service will be held at St. Charles Parish, 4515 N. Alberta, Spokane, WA on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 4:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Charles on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 1:30pm. Internment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery with a funeral luncheon to follow at St. Charles. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA, Save the Children, or Saint Charles Parish. Arrangements have been entrusted to: Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close