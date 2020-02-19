Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance Joan "Connie" ROBERTSON. View Sign Service Information Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax 109 North Mill Street Colfax , WA 99111 (509)-397-3406 Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERTSON, Constance Joan "Connie" Constance "Connie" Joan Robertson was born in St. John, WA in the home of her loving parents, Thomas S. and Hazel G. (Waterman) Williams in the summer 1932. She grew up there, helping in the Cold Storage Market her parents owned, and graduating from SJHS in May of 1950. Connie left St. John to attend Whitworth in the fall of 1950. She studied Medical Technology and graduated in 1954 with a B.S. Degree from Whitworth and a Medical Technology Degree from St. Luke's Hospital lab where she interned. Over the next 12 years Connie worked in a clinic lab, married, and had three children, Hazel Lyn, Carol Louise, and Thomas William. In the spring of 1970, Connie began work at the Wenatchee Valley Clinic where she worked for 18 years before retirement. During this time, she kept busy raising her children. They were active skiers and active in church. She also enjoyed singing. She had a beautiful voice and gave concerts, as well as participating in many musicals. In December of 1993, Connie moved back to St. John to help care for her parents. Her father, Thomas, passed away in May of 1995; and her mother, Hazel, passed away in December of 1996. In 1997, she moved into the beautiful family home her maternal grandfather built in 1929. Connie spent the next years of her life traveling, collecting stamps, coin collecting, attending the symphony, and was also a charter member of the St. John Assembly of Rainbow Girls, an active member of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile. She enjoyed church and singing in the choir. Connie succumbed to cancer in her home on February 12, 2020, while in the company of her daughter, Carol, who cared for her during the final years of her life. Connie is survived by her daughter Carol Swider, her son Thomas (Melissa) Robertson and her son-in-law, Lee Kolbo (Eileen); seven grandchildren, Nichole (Joshua) Gatewood, Jennifer (Granger) Bucklin, Eliza Kolbo, Clara (Anthony) Fusco, Thomas (Nicole) Kolbo, and John and James Kolbo; and five great-grandchildren, William Bucklin, Samuel Gatewood, Aria Farrell, Lillie Gatewood, and Alix Fusco. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Hazel, daughter, Hazel Lyn Kolbo, son-in-law, Stephen Swider, and granddaughter, Mary Meese. Connie has gone to heaven to be with them and her loving Heavenly Father. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the St. John Methodist Church. The burial will follow at the St. John Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to the Shrine Hospital Travelers Fund in Spokane, WA. On-line guest book is at

