FINNEY, Constance M. (Age 90) Constance Mary Finney went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 5th, 2019. She was born in Sheffield, England, on January 14th, 1928. She passed away, surrounded by her family. She came to this country in the late '50s, and met George Francis Finney. They were married in 1962. Up until six months before her death, she would walk three to four miles, every day. She had a passion to be with the Lord, and read the bible daily. She is survived by (son) Philip Morgan Finney and his wife, Mariko Finney, (son) Howard David Finney and his wife Paula Finney, and grandchildren, Michael (19), and Hannah (13) as well as step-daughter Sherri Swanson, and husband Jim. Constance would like to be remembered as a person who truly loved Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. She will be greatly missed, by everyone who knew her. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 10th at 2:30 PM at Riverside Memorial Park.

