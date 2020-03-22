Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Sunnyside 528 S. 8th Street Sunnyside , WA 98944 (509)-837-4962 Send Flowers Obituary

RUTZ, Constance (Meyer) "Connie" Constance "Connie" Marie Rutz (Meyer) age 65 of Burbank, WA passed away from complications in her fight with cancer on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Richland, WA. Connie was born in Spokane, WA on March 4, 1955 to Bill and Millie Meyer. She grew up on Carlisle St. in Spokane where she attended St. Anthony now Trinity Catholic School and North Central High School. She worked at the Savagehouse in Spokane. Connie moved to the Tri-Cities in the early 80's. She was a bookkeeper at Bill Adams Caldwell Banker Real Estate. She then went to work for Micki McKinnon at State Farm Insurance for many years. Connie then became an Insurance Agent with MetLife Insurance until she retired in 2017. Connie enjoyed all of her 21 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Connie married Mike Rutz on April 16, 1994 in Reno, Nevada. Every year Connie and Mike would host the famous Burbank Olympics and 4th of July BBQ. They enjoyed shooting darts and going bowling, they were on teams for both sports. She loved watching her Tri-City grandsons play multiple sports and sharing jokes and conversations with her granddaughters. Connie loved to be around friends and family. Connie is survived by her loving husband Mike Rutz, daughter Mandie, son Eric and her stepchildren Corrina, Ryan, Richard and Katie. She was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Millie Meyer. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Connie's honor to the . Those wishing to sign Connie's online memorial book may do so at

