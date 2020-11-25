DER KOORKANIAN, Cora Cora Der Koorkanian, 86, died November 17th in Spokane, surrounded by her family. She was born January 28, 1934 in Bucharest, Romania, the youngest of nine siblings. Cora and her family survived the Holocaust and in 1950 left Romania for Israel. She graduated from the Tel HaShomer Military School of Nursing in 1956 and worked as an R.N. in pediatrics after her military service. In 1961 she left Israel and set out for New York City to work at Mt. Sinai Hospital and from there moved to Brazil to work in biomedical and reproductive health research until the late 1960s. While working in Washington, DC for the Pan American Health Organization, she met the love of her life George Der Koorkanian, a member of the U.S. Foreign Service, U.S. Department of State. They were married in 1976 and spent 31 wonderful years together until George passed in 2007. Cora and George traveled the world, living overseas at postings in both Thailand and Germany. After George's retirement, the couple settled in Manchester, NH. There Cora used her incredible language skills, which included fluency in Romanian, Portuguese, Hebrew, French and Spanish, to interpret and translate for hospitals and clinics, the court and immigration system, child and family services and to assist with adoptions. She was also active in the Manchester Women's Club and, together with George, shared a commitment to social justice, with a focus on immigrants, refugees and reproductive health rights. In 2016, Cora moved to Spokane to be close to her daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren, where they lived just two blocks apart. She quickly became involved in her local Jewish community at Congregation Emanu-El, and served on the Temple Beth Shalom Yom HaShoah Holocaust Remembrance Committee. She made numerous friends in the community as well as in her neighborhood. Most of all she enjoyed spending much time with her grandchildren who could walk to her house and who would often join her for lunch to be treated to her wonderful cooking. Her family is grateful for the many memories and for all the time spent together these past years. Cora is survived by her daughter Diana Koorkanian-Sauders, son-in-law Robert Sauders, her grandchildren, Joshua and Naomi and numerous nieces and cousins in Israel and France. Cora's funeral service was officiated by Rabbi Tamar Malino of Congregation Emanu-El on November 20th and she was laid to rest at Mt. Nebo cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Congregation Emanu-El Sustainability Fund (https://www.spokaneemanu-el.org
), the Temple Beth Shalom Yom HaShoah Holocaust Memorial Fund (https://www.spokanetbs.org
), or to support the needs of refugees and immigrants through HIAS (https://www.hias.org
) or World Relief Spokane (https://worldreliefspokane.org
).