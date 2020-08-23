1/2
Craig A. LOE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOE, Craig A. (Age 60) Craig passed away suddenly on August 12, 2020, in Spokane, WA. Craig was born on February 13, 1960, in Coulee Dam, WA to Wallace and Ruth Loe. He grew up in Coulee Dam and graduated from Lake Roosevelt High School in 1978. While in high school, Craig excelled in sports: running cross country, playing basketball, and baseball. He then attended Wenatchee Valley Community College where he played basketball and received his Associate's degree. He transferred to Lewis & Clark State College and continued to play basketball while earning his BA degree in Education. Craig began teaching sixth grade at Columbia School and coached basketball, volleyball, track, and junior high softball. Craig married Jill Hayes on July 22, 1989, in Yakima, WA. Craig adored following his kid's sports events and spending time with family and friends, especially in Molson, WA. He enjoyed playing co-ed softball, golf, coaching AAU basketball, and hunting. Craig is survived by his wife Jill, two children, Lindsay and Jeremy Loe, his sister Lisa Carlson (Bobby O), and brother Jeff Loe (Sammy), several nieces and nephews, and lots of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Wallace and Ruth Loe. He is a member of the Christ Lutheran Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Molson Museum, c/o Mary Louise Loe, 915 Nine Mile Rd., Oroville, WA 98844. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.strate-funeral.com for the Loe family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strate Funeral Home
505 10th St
Davenport, WA 99122
5097254151
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved