KLINE, Craig Anthony Craig Anthony Kline, loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He passed away on Wednesday March 27th 2019 at the young age of 62 due to pulmonary embolism. He was born on Dec 10, 1956 in Spokane, WA to Ronald Kline and Mary Calistro. He was married to Tonya (Branson) Kline and they raised two daughters, Alisha and Amanda, and two sons, Jason and Jeremy. He had a passion for his family, lifetime friends, sports and the outdoors. He was always outside, whether it was fishing, hunting, camping, playing softball with the family, yard work, taking Zeus to the lake or simply just breathing in the fresh air. Craig had a kind loving heart, and put everyone's needs above his own. Craig was preceded in death by his father Ronald, and his wife Tonya. He is survived by his parents Bill and Mary Wallace, sisters Debbie Cramer and Diane (Kevin) Walser, brother Tim (Jennifer) Kline, daughters Alisha Kline, Amanda (Brandon) Duford, sons Jason Kline and Jeremy Kline, 9 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews and greats. Craig's service will be held on Saturday, May 4th at ONE* Church on 24th and Sullivan in Spokane Valley at 11:00am, there will be a potluck celebration of life at Liberty Lake Pavilion Park Immediately following the service. Please bring lawn chairs and favorite side dish or dessert.

