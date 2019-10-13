Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Memorial service 11:00 AM Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LANE, Craig Charles 1961 - 2019 After a courageous battle with cancer, Craig Lane passed away on September 28, 2019 at the young age of 58 in Spokane, Washington - surrounded by loved ones. Craig was born on April 26th, 1961 in Tonasket, Washington to Larry and Pauline Lane. He grew up in Spokane and attended Shadle Park High School. In 1979 Craig joined the US Coast Guard as a Gunners Mate and proudly served four years. His favorite ports were Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan, where he developed his love of warm sand and island life. January 1, 1987 he joined the US Border Patrol and enjoyed a 31 year career working with "some of the best people" he ever knew. Craig also deeply loved his family; he worked tirelessly for his wife and five children. One of his very favorite times was the family's first big vacation to Hawaii this year; watching his children, grandchildren and wife experience and fall in love with the island as he did brought him so much happiness. Craig is survived by his wife Ellen; daughters Stephanie (Chris), Amanda (Gage); and sons Christopher, Nicholas (Alex) and Alex; his mother Pauline; and sister Sheri Fiorentino; father-in-law Denny (Soni) Osweiler and mother-in-law Kathleen Osweiler, as well as many nieces and nephews. Allison Curry, the dinkster, his favorite sister-in-law, and Jennifer (Drew) Hampton, niece and only nurse he ever listened to, supported Craig with patience and love during the most difficult times, he loved you both greatly! His greatest joy was his grandchildren; Paige, Kaylee, Jason and Isaac and his dogs Bubba and Casper. He is preceded in death by his father Larry Lane and brothers-in-law Robert Curry and Steven Osweiler. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Hospice House for their loving care of Craig and the family. A memorial of his life will be held on October 26th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the CHENEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1632 W. 1ST STREET, CHENEY with a reception to follow at Cheney Congregational Church, 423 N. 6th Ave., Cheney. Online guestbook at

