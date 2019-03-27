Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig Joseph CAUDILL. View Sign

CAUDILL, Craig Joseph Craig passed away peace-fully on December 26, 2018 following a four-year battle with complications due to diabetes. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandra; brother, Sam; mother-in-law Marvel Wald; and other family members. The family thanks Dr. Henry Morach, Dr. Joseph Davies, as well as the Fresenius Dialysis Unit on North Pines and 5 North at Sacred Heart Medical Center for all their kindness and compassion in his last struggles. Services will be held at Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA, at 1:30 PM, April 2, 2019. A reception will follow at 2:30 PM, Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook, Spokane, WA.

