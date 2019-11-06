LINTON, Craig Michael (Age 52) Craig passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 28th, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Craig was born March 8, 1967 in Spokane, WA. He lived the first four years of his life in Priest River, Idaho. He moved with his dad, mom, and brother to Spokane in 1971. He attended Loma Vista Elementary, Salk Middle School, and North Central High School. He started his employment when he was 15 years old in the hospitality business at IHOP and continued his trade of employment until his death. He worked for Frontier West, Old Country Buffet and his current employer, Shari's at Wandermere. Craig enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting, but most of all, he deeply loved his children and grandchildren. Craig is survived by his daughters Daniell, Kassie (Joey) Labute, son Johny; grandsons Tyler and Troy; parents Delbert andCindy Linton; brother Shawn (Annie); niece Rachel; nephews Dylan and Shane; great-niece Adalie Ann; and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Services will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 1p.m. at Spokane Cremation and Funeral, 2832 N. Ruby St., Spokane, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 6, 2019