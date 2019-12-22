Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cris KEENER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KEENER Cris Cris Keener, son of Martin and Iris Keener, passed away December 12, 2019 in his home. Cris was welcomed into his family on August 19, 1957. His son Tyler, often called his dad Captain. A very befitting title for a man born with an adventurous soul and who navigated the waves of life on his own terms. Since his dad also enjoyed exploring the goodness of life, the Keener Clan spent countless hours on excursions that included trips to Yellowstone, Disneyland, cave exploring, camping, hunting, motorcycle riding, and especially boating. Cris graduated from Rogers High School in 1975. He made lifelong friends who supported, buoyed and loved one another as they each maneuvered their course in life. Cris married his beloved, beautiful wife, Laurie Noah in 1994. They each brought a son into the marriage. Tyler and Joe. They enjoyed life as much as possible. Cris piloted through the troubled waters of Laurie's long illness and eventual death on October 2, 2019 with hope, compassion and courage. A love for water adventures prompted Cris to buy several boats through the years. Nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends have special memories of hanging out with Uncle Cris on Lake Roosevelt and Diamond Lake. The fun times included skiing, tubing, cliff jumping, fishing, and enjoying his numerous stories told with gusto and a hearty, contagious laugh. Lake Roosevelt was also a favorite camping spot for Cris and Laurie, especially on the Fourth of July. It helped them keep their bearings as they shared treasured moments with loved ones. Oh, and the fireworks were a big draw! Cris loved watching and hearing them! Ooohing and ahhhing as their brilliant colors exploded igniting the dark sky. Every New Year's Eve spent with Cris was watching his own midnight display of dazzling fireworks as he tried to outshine neighbors for miles around. Laurie was Cris' first love. His second was named Sea Breeze. A beautiful motor yacht that he and his dad spent a year and half redesigning to make it sea worthy. They both became seaman and spent a lot of time exploring the churning waters of Alaska. "All aboard" was Cris' invite to family and friends to fish for salmon, halibut, and crabs. Whale, seal, and glacier watching were all part of the adventure! It was an honor to be part of his crew. Other interests Cris enjoyed included vacationing in Mexico, classic cars, motorcycles, barbecuing, baking treats, and scuba diving. Traveling to warmer climates in his RV and hanging with his lifelong buddies also gave him pleasure. In 1981, Cris started out as a sandblaster for a small business called Northwest Sandblast and Paint. His parents soon bought the company and Cris was instrumental in its growth. Years later, Cris became the owner and he continued its expansion. He was appreciative of his trusted employees, loyal customers and dependable suppliers. Cris was an anchor, a harbor of refuge. He provided support and a safe shelter in a variety of ways to those in need. At the age of 62, he left us unexpectedly and way too soon! His body was worn out and it was time to abandon ship and dock at Heaven's harbor of refuge. A few words from a favorite childhood song reflects ours and his love for one another: "My love is deeper than the deepest ocean, brighter than the brightest star, and there is nothing in this world that can ever change my love." We miss you captain! Cris' surviving immediate family includes his parents Marty and Iris Keener; sister Cindy Gilson; brother Bill Keener and wife Sherry, brother David and wife Melba; his son Tyler Keener and stepson Joseph Lutz; and his father in-law Darrel Noah. We invite family, friends, employees, and business associates to celebrate Cris' extraordinary life on January 18, 2020 at 11:30 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 6410 N. Lidgerwood, Spokane, WA.

KEENER Cris Cris Keener, son of Martin and Iris Keener, passed away December 12, 2019 in his home. Cris was welcomed into his family on August 19, 1957. His son Tyler, often called his dad Captain. A very befitting title for a man born with an adventurous soul and who navigated the waves of life on his own terms. Since his dad also enjoyed exploring the goodness of life, the Keener Clan spent countless hours on excursions that included trips to Yellowstone, Disneyland, cave exploring, camping, hunting, motorcycle riding, and especially boating. Cris graduated from Rogers High School in 1975. He made lifelong friends who supported, buoyed and loved one another as they each maneuvered their course in life. Cris married his beloved, beautiful wife, Laurie Noah in 1994. They each brought a son into the marriage. Tyler and Joe. They enjoyed life as much as possible. Cris piloted through the troubled waters of Laurie's long illness and eventual death on October 2, 2019 with hope, compassion and courage. A love for water adventures prompted Cris to buy several boats through the years. Nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends have special memories of hanging out with Uncle Cris on Lake Roosevelt and Diamond Lake. The fun times included skiing, tubing, cliff jumping, fishing, and enjoying his numerous stories told with gusto and a hearty, contagious laugh. Lake Roosevelt was also a favorite camping spot for Cris and Laurie, especially on the Fourth of July. It helped them keep their bearings as they shared treasured moments with loved ones. Oh, and the fireworks were a big draw! Cris loved watching and hearing them! Ooohing and ahhhing as their brilliant colors exploded igniting the dark sky. Every New Year's Eve spent with Cris was watching his own midnight display of dazzling fireworks as he tried to outshine neighbors for miles around. Laurie was Cris' first love. His second was named Sea Breeze. A beautiful motor yacht that he and his dad spent a year and half redesigning to make it sea worthy. They both became seaman and spent a lot of time exploring the churning waters of Alaska. "All aboard" was Cris' invite to family and friends to fish for salmon, halibut, and crabs. Whale, seal, and glacier watching were all part of the adventure! It was an honor to be part of his crew. Other interests Cris enjoyed included vacationing in Mexico, classic cars, motorcycles, barbecuing, baking treats, and scuba diving. Traveling to warmer climates in his RV and hanging with his lifelong buddies also gave him pleasure. In 1981, Cris started out as a sandblaster for a small business called Northwest Sandblast and Paint. His parents soon bought the company and Cris was instrumental in its growth. Years later, Cris became the owner and he continued its expansion. He was appreciative of his trusted employees, loyal customers and dependable suppliers. Cris was an anchor, a harbor of refuge. He provided support and a safe shelter in a variety of ways to those in need. At the age of 62, he left us unexpectedly and way too soon! His body was worn out and it was time to abandon ship and dock at Heaven's harbor of refuge. A few words from a favorite childhood song reflects ours and his love for one another: "My love is deeper than the deepest ocean, brighter than the brightest star, and there is nothing in this world that can ever change my love." We miss you captain! Cris' surviving immediate family includes his parents Marty and Iris Keener; sister Cindy Gilson; brother Bill Keener and wife Sherry, brother David and wife Melba; his son Tyler Keener and stepson Joseph Lutz; and his father in-law Darrel Noah. We invite family, friends, employees, and business associates to celebrate Cris' extraordinary life on January 18, 2020 at 11:30 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 6410 N. Lidgerwood, Spokane, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close