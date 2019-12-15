Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis John SCHMITZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHMITZ, Curtis John Curtis John Schmitz lived a full life and left this world peacefully at the age of 85 on December 10, 2019 in the Spokane Valley. He was born on May 18, 1934 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Josephine (Majesky) and William Schmitz. He was predeceased by his wife of over 51 years, Mary (Saladin). He is lovingly remembered by his four children: Cliff (Margo) Schmitz, Camille (Kelly) Greene, Mary Jo (Greg) Lobdell, and Mickey (Dan) Doughty. Curt loved his twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and cherished receiving cards and pictures from them. For many years Curt owned Spokane Auto Sales on East Sprague. He enjoyed his summers with the family at their cabin on Pend Oreille River, boating, water skiing, and taking trips to the big lake. When in town, he golfed and bowled with his long-time friends. Curt and Mary spent their golden years in Scottsdale, Arizona before returning to Spokane to be with extended family. Services will be held at St. Mary's Church on Adams Road in the Valley on January 11th at 11:00am.

