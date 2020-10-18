BASKIN, Curtis L., Col. Col. Curtis L Baskin passed away on October 6th, 2020 In Spokane. He was born August 1922, in Pennsylvania. In 1981 he retired from Texaco as an engineer. He served in the U.S. Army for 6 years Active duty during WWII and the Korean war. Curtis served another 27 years active Reserve. He and his wife, Alice were married for 52 years, until her death in 1998. The couple had four children, Linda, Diane, Mary and David. In 1999 Curtis re-married De Ehrisman. They continued to live in the Spokane area and were married for 21 years. Col. Baskin is survived by his three daughters and sons-in-law. Linda and Dana Smith, Diane and Louie Martin, and Mary and Frank Patrick. His son and his wife, Dave and Cindy Baskin. Along with his grandchildren and great -grandchildren. He was a great man and will be greatly missed. Col. Curtis L. Baskin will be interred at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, in Medical Lake WA.



