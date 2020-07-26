BRYAN, Cynthia J. Cynthia "Cindy" Jean Bryan (Thorson) passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Portland, OR at the age of 62. She was born to Joseph and Wilma (Medved) Thorson December 1957 in Spokane, WA. Cindy was an energetic, creative person that was always ready to share a laugh with anybody. She very much loved her sons and especially her grandchildren. She spent her career as a Certified Nursing Assistant caring for elderly and disabled people. Recently she moved from Spokane to Westport, OR to live with her father. Cindy was a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She is survived by her sons, Justin Bryan and his son Nathan of Spokane, WA and Joseph Bryan his wife Milena and their daughter Jolena of Covington, WA; father Joseph Thorson of Westport, OR; brother Bill Thorson (Kerry) of Claremore, OK; sisters Patricia Dorsey and Judith Thorson of Spokane, WA and Danette Darmody of Portland, OR; longtime partner and friend Shawn Wright of Spokane, WA; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Cindy was preceded in death by her mother Wilma Thorson and sister Tonia Ann. We were blessed to have her in our lives and she will be greatly missed by all that loved and knew her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store