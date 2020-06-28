STROMBERGER, Jean Cynthia Jean Stromberger, 93, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 13, 2020, in Spokane Valley, WA. Jean was born on January 16, 1927 to Oscar and Amy Melville Kuhlman. She grew up and lived her life in the Sprague and Lamont area. She went to school in Lamont and graduated from Sprague High School in 1945. March 2, 1947, she married the love of her life, Daniel Stromberger, when he returned from serving in the Army. They were married for over 73 years. Jean and Dan lived in Colfax, Sprague and Lamont areas where they farmed and raised livestock most of their years together. Jean was an excellent pianist and had many students in Sprague, Lamont, and Edwall. She played piano and organ at the Lamont Community Church where she attended and faithfully served the Lord her whole Christian life, over 65 years. She was always such a sweet person and helped where needed. Jean is survived by her husband Daniel, their four children Tim (Arlene) Stromberger, Tom Stromberger, Bill (Janet) Stromberger and Nancy (Eldon) Wecker, 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by one brother, John Kuhlman. Memorials can be made to Lamont Community Church or Christian Heritage School in Edwall, WA. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. On Sunday, July 5, at Cheney Funeral Chapel. Online guestbook at cheneyfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 28, 2020.