TOWN, Cynthia Kaye "Syndi" Syndi was born April 9, 1957 to Joseph and Alyce Carpenter and went to be with her Lord, surrounded by her family, on February 29, 2020 after enduring FTD for 8 years. She graduated from John R. Rogers High School in 1975 and Inland Empire School of the Bible in 1978. Syndi shared her life with her husband of 39 years, Brian Town. Together they created a home of unconditional love. She created a legacy for her children and grandchildren strong in her faith, passionate about her convictions, and was not shy in her love for Jesus. She loved musicals, Disneyland, singing, reading, leading Bible Study and traveling. Syndi retired from Life Services of Spokane. She was a member of Shiloh Hills Fellowship Church. Syndi was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers Gary and Terry. She is survived by her husband Brian, her children Brent (Stacey), Ryan (Esther), Nicole (Cameron) and Stephanie (Crosby), her grandchildren Cameran, Michael, Wesley and Blakely, her sister Sandi, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. We love you dearly and will forever miss you and your sweet smile! A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 am at Shiloh Hills Fellowship, 207 E. Lincoln Road, Spokane, WA.

