SNOW, Cynthia "Cindy" (Age 68) Cindy Snow born August 7, 1950 to George and Edith Alling, passed away on July 8, 2019. Cindy was preceded in death by her dad (George) and her oldest brother Ken Alling. Cindy is survived by her mother Edith Lael of Grand Coulee, WA; her children, daughter KC Fuller (Tim) of Rathdrum, ID, son Jason Collins of Priest River, ID; step children Steve Smith of Washington, Bob Smith (Paula) of Washington, Nancy Trower (Allen) of Spokane, WA, Jimmy Talley of Washington. Donnie Snow Jr., Brenda Snow, Christina Martin and many grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at the Senior Center in Grand Coulee, WA. at 12 noon, August 3, 2019.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019